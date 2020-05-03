  • SENSEX
White House blocks Fauci from testifying to Congress on coronavirus response

Updated : May 03, 2020 10:06 AM IST

The White House issued an emailed statement after a spokesman for the House of Representatives committee holding the hearing said the panel had been informed by Trump administration officials that Fauci had been blocked from testifying.
Fauci's testimony was being sought for a May 6 hearing by a House Appropriations subcommittee that oversees health programs, said spokesman Evan Hollander.
