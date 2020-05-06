Politics White House begins talks on winding down coronavirus task force, says Mike Pence Updated : May 06, 2020 12:14 PM IST By Tuesday, more than 71,000 Americans had died in the last three months due to coronavirus and the number of those infected crossed 12 lakh, the highest across the world. Responding to a question, Pence said the task force might be closed by early June. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365