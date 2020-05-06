  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

White House begins talks on winding down coronavirus task force, says Mike Pence

Updated : May 06, 2020 12:14 PM IST

By Tuesday, more than 71,000 Americans had died in the last three months due to coronavirus and the number of those infected crossed 12 lakh, the highest across the world.
Responding to a question, Pence said the task force might be closed by early June.
White House begins talks on winding down coronavirus task force, says Mike Pence

You May Also Like

Lockdown distress: Karnataka govt announces Rs 1,610 cr package

Lockdown distress: Karnataka govt announces Rs 1,610 cr package

Karnataka announces compensation package worth Rs 1,610 crore for farmers, workers affected by lockdown

Karnataka announces compensation package worth Rs 1,610 crore for farmers, workers affected by lockdown

Govt to gain Rs 1.6 lakh cr this fiscal from record excise duty hike on petrol, diesel

Govt to gain Rs 1.6 lakh cr this fiscal from record excise duty hike on petrol, diesel

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement