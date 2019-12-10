Economy

Where India stands in Human Development Index 2019: Here are some key facts

Updated : December 10, 2019 04:29 PM IST

India climbed one spot to 129 among 189 countries in the 2019 human development index, according to the UNDP report.

Between 2030 and 2050, climate change is expected to cause an additional 250,000 deaths a year from malnutrition,malaria, diarrhoea and heat stress.