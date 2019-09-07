Politics
When MoS Finance Anurag Thakur was caught off guard
Updated : September 07, 2019 11:22 AM IST
Anurag Thakur, MoS, Finance and Corporate Affairs, was caught off guard when he asked a gathering of component manufacturers about the reason for the auto slowdown.
This happened during the 59th annual convention of Automobile Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA).
Choosing to ignore the comment, the minister tried to lighten up the grim mood owing to the prolonged slowdown.
