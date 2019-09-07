#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

When MoS Finance Anurag Thakur was caught off guard

Updated : September 07, 2019 11:22 AM IST

Anurag Thakur, MoS, Finance and Corporate Affairs, was caught off guard when he asked a gathering of component manufacturers about the reason for the auto slowdown.
This happened during the 59th annual convention of Automobile Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA).
Choosing to ignore the comment, the minister tried to lighten up the grim mood owing to the prolonged slowdown.
When MoS Finance Anurag Thakur was caught off guard
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Chandrayaan-2 landing: How to watch, start time, livestream

Chandrayaan-2 landing: How to watch, start time, livestream

Markets This Week: Sensex, Nifty end nearly 1% lower; Coal India top gainer, Indiabulls Housing top loser

Markets This Week: Sensex, Nifty end nearly 1% lower; Coal India top gainer, Indiabulls Housing top loser

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 337 points higher, down 1% for the week, Nifty at 10,946; Tech Mahindra, Maruti gain

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 337 points higher, down 1% for the week, Nifty at 10,946; Tech Mahindra, Maruti gain

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV