#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Indian markets closed today on account of Christmas
Global stocks hover near record highs, gold breaches $1,500
Oil prices remain steady as Russia touts easing OPEC+ output
Rupee opens weak at 71.21 per dollar
Home Politics
Politics

When ‘monoculture’ promotion backfires: Why BJP lost Jharkhand electoral battle

Updated : December 25, 2019 07:50 AM IST

In a state where 25 per cent of the population are adivasis, the BJP which was in power at the Centre and the state, promoted a regime which did not seem to be pro tribals.
The promotion of Das was in line with the philosophy of Modi and Shah not to promote a candidate of the dominant community as the chief ministerial candidate.
When ‘monoculture’ promotion backfires: Why BJP lost Jharkhand electoral battle
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Global stocks hover near record highs, gold breaches $1,500

Global stocks hover near record highs, gold breaches $1,500

NHAI says 1.10 crore FASTags issued till December 24

NHAI says 1.10 crore FASTags issued till December 24

NIIT Technologies announces buyback of 19.56 lakh shares at Rs 1,725 apiece

NIIT Technologies announces buyback of 19.56 lakh shares at Rs 1,725 apiece

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV