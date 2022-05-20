When a jute thread kept BJP's West Bengal unit from getting undone

On my request, Honourable @TexMinIndia Sri @PiyushGoyal ji invited me tonight at his residence for a meeting on the issues raised by me related to Jute farmers, workers and industry. Meeting was very positive.Hope that issues will be resolved soon. pic.twitter.com/pKnF87ZDyI— Arjun Singh (@ArjunsinghWB) April 30, 2022
Today met Secretary of @TexMinIndia. Meeting was very cordial and positive. He assured of resolving the issues raised by me related with Jute sector.On 9th May, a tripartite meeting of ministry, the WB govt @egiye_bangla and IJMA will take place. pic.twitter.com/G1KihM0Zke— Arjun Singh (@ArjunsinghWB) May 2, 2022
The capping on the price of raw #Jute has been withdrawn by the Jute Commissioner today. This is a big victory for lacs of farmers, workers & the Jute Industry. This is a commendable step frm @narendramodi ji govt & @TexMinIndia. For this, I made a call & thanked @PiyushGoyal ji. pic.twitter.com/00eTuIg1c1— Arjun Singh (@ArjunsinghWB) May 19, 2022
Due to the consistent pressure from @MamataOfficial & sustained movement by #INTTUC the @BJP4India Govt is forced to withdraw the irrational price capping on raw #Jute Its a huge victory for all associated with #Bengal’s Jute Industry. Take a bow #Didi— Ritabrata Banerjee (@RitabrataBanerj) May 19, 2022