Legal
WhatsApp snooping row reaches parliament: Govt says enough safeguards to protect privacy of citizens
Updated : November 19, 2019 02:59 PM IST
The law empowers authorities to intercept, monitor or decrypt information, including calls and chats, according to the government.
Junior home minister G Kishan Reddy said Section 69 of the Information Technology Act, 2000 empowers the central and state governments to intercept, monitor or decrypt information on devices.
Phones of a number of Indian lawyers, journalists and activists were hacked earlier this year. Activists and human rights lawyers who have spoken out against government policies were among those hacked and the government asked WhatsApp Inc to explain the hacking.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more