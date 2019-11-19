WhatsApp snooping row reaches parliament: Govt says enough safeguards to protect privacy of citizens

Though the law empowers authorities to intercept, monitor or decrypt information, including calls and chats, there are safeguards to protect the privacy of citizens, the government said in parliament on Tuesday, stopping short of giving a direct answer to an MP's question on whether it has been snooping on people.

Junior home minister G Kishan Reddy said Section 69 of the Information Technology Act, 2000 empowers the central and state governments to intercept, monitor or decrypt information on devices. This is done in the interest of sovereignty or security of India, friendly relations with foreign nations or public order or for preventing incitement to offences or for investigation of any offence.

Reddy was replying to a series of questions by MP Dayanidhi Maran, who asked whether the government taps WhatsApp calls and messages. If the answer was yes, Maran demanded details from the government.

Phones of a number of Indian lawyers, journalists and activists were hacked earlier this year. Activists and human rights lawyers who have spoken out against government policies were among those hacked.

The government asked WhatsApp Inc to explain the hacking. Facebook, the parent of WhatsApp, informed nearly 1,400 users that a malware was sent on their devices using the service’s video calling system, according to a company statement. Facebook sued Israeli spyware manufacturer NSO Group earlier this month alleging that the company hacked into the mobile phones of users.

According to Reddy, there is no blanket permission to any agency for interception or monitoring or decryption. Permission from a competent authority is required, as per due process of law and rules, in each case, he said.