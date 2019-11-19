#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
WhatsApp snooping row reaches parliament: Govt says enough safeguards to protect privacy of citizens

Updated : November 19, 2019 02:59 PM IST

The law empowers authorities to intercept, monitor or decrypt information, including calls and chats, according to the government.
Junior home minister G Kishan Reddy said Section 69 of the Information Technology Act, 2000 empowers the central and state governments to intercept, monitor or decrypt information on devices.
Phones of a number of Indian lawyers, journalists and activists were hacked earlier this year. Activists and human rights lawyers who have spoken out against government policies were among those hacked and the government asked WhatsApp Inc to explain the hacking.
