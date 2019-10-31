Legal
WhatsApp says Israeli spyware used to snoop on several Indian activists, report claims
Updated : October 31, 2019 11:23 AM IST
WhatsApp has alerted several academics, lawyers, Dalit activists and journalists that their phones had been under state-of-the-art surveillance for a two-week period until May.
The development comes after Facebook, who owns WhatsApp sued the Israeli hacker-for-hire company NSO Group on Tuesday in US federal court for allegedly targeting some 1,400 users.
