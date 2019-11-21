WhatsApp hacking: Anxious moments before a tie-breaker and casting vote ensure panel of MPs examines Pegasus deal
Updated : November 21, 2019 01:08 PM IST
India was rocked by news reports that 121 civil society activists and journalists were snooped upon by using a special Israeli software called Pegasus, named after the mythological Greek winged horse.
Minutes turned to hours as the MPs could not agree on whether they should discuss the WhatsApp hacking issue.
The people, whose phones were broken into, will have to wait for some more time to get an answer to the big question: were they spied upon by their own government?
