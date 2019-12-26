What's Sarna? Tribals demand separate religion in Jharkhand
Updated : December 26, 2019 08:37 AM IST
Jharkhand Vikas Morcha, which is set to form part of the new government in the state, has promised to implement the Sarna Code in its election manifesto.
It is believed that in 2011 Census, 42 lakh people from Jharkhand and about six crore people from across the country had mentioned their religion as Sarna, which was then included in others section.
Under the Census 2001, there were six options under the religion column — Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Buddhist, Jain, and Sikh — which were given 1-6 code numbers.
