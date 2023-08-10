What will happen if PM comes to Parliament — is he god? asks Kharge

The Congress alleged that the Modi government does not want a debate on Manipur in the Rajya Sabha as it is "obstinate" and following the "my way or the highway" approach.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not coming to the Parliament. Proceedings in the Upper House were adjourned repeatedly after Kharge demanded a discussion under Rule 167 on Manipur and insisted on the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the House.

Kharge said, "What will happen if the prime minister comes to the House? Is he 'parmaatma' (almighty)? He is not God."

Sloganeering from ruling benches intensified after Kharge's remark on the PM. Amid the ruckus, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar adjourned the House.

Opposition INDIA bloc members in the Rajya Sabha proposed a discussion on Manipur under a rule that requires a resolution to be passed in the House, but MPs of the ruling alliance opposed their demand for the prime minister's presence.

The opposition parties had till now been calling for a debate under Rule 267, which entails voting, and a statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The government has been insisting since the start of the Monsoon session of Parliament on a short-duration discussion under Rule 176, which does not involve voting or any minister replying to the debate.