What to look out for in Parliament's monsoon session 2021; experts weighs

The Monsoon session of Parliament will commence from July 19 and will continue till August 13. The Monsoon session is expected to follow COVID-19 protocols which include maintaining social distancing, though both houses will sit simultaneously.

According to latest data, 444 members from Lok Sabha and 218 from Rajya Sabha have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The session in total will have about 19 sittings, Rajya Sabha said.

According to a list compiled by PRS Legislative Research, 38 bills are pending in parliament, of these, nine bills are listed for consideration and passing while 17 are listed for introduction, consideration, and passing.

Among bills that will be introduced are the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Amendment Bill which will replace the ordinance, the Limited Liability Partnership Amendment Bill and the Electricity Amendment Bill. However, despite widespread expectations, the government has not listed the Cryptocurrency Bill.

For more on what we can expect from the monsoon session, CNBC-TV’s Shereen Bhan spoke to AK Bhattacharya, editorial director at Business Standard; Chakshu Roy, head of Outreach PRS Legislative Research and Neerja Chowdhury, a political analyst.

Roy said, "Not too much by way of economic legislation but heavy legislative agenda. Around 27 bills are to be passed in 19 days. So if at any point of time there are disruptions in the house and gets adjourned which basically means that either bill will be debated less or they would get rushed through the two houses of parliament."

On expectations from the Monsoon session, Bhattacharya said, "Looking at the legislative agenda, I think there are not just one or two but there are at least four major economic bills that people from industry and trade would be very much interested in.

Talking about Electricity Amendment Act, Roy said the delicensing on the distribution side is a big reform and it was expected to happen. This will facilitate open access regime which one has to see how it is ruled out.

