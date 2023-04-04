The lawyers argued that Rahul Gandhi must be watchful and critical of the government as an opposition leader. He will undoubtedly irritate and humiliate those in authority while carrying out his job as a critic of the government.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday secured bail from the Surat sessions court till the disposal of his appeal seeking suspension of conviction in connection with the 2019 criminal defamation case.

Rahul Gandhi was convicted last month by a Surat magistrate court and sentenced to two years of imprisonment in a criminal defamation case lodged by former BJP MLA Purnesh Modi over his ‘Modi surname’ remarks. Rahul had reportedly said during a rally in 2019, “Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Narendra Modi. How come all the thieves have 'Modi' as a common surname?”

Rahul’s conviction led to his disqualification from the Parliament. The Surat sessions court has adjourned the hearing on Rahul Gandhi’s appeal till April 13.

As per Bar and Bench here are the main grounds Rahul Gandhi’s lawyers raised before the sessions court in his appeal against the sentencing in the defamation case:

1) Rahul Gandhi’s lawyers in his appeal argued that only Narendra Modi can file the defamation case as he is the aggrieved person and not Purnesh Modi for criminal defamation. It is claimed that the complainant does not have the right to file the complaint simply because he is Modi and the defamatory imputation contains the word “Modi.”

2) The lawyers argued that Rahul Gandhi must be watchful and critical of the government as an opposition leader. He will undoubtedly irritate and humiliate those in authority while carrying out his job as a critic of the government.

3) Another ground was that the trial court’s decision of his conviction was based on two factors— that the complainant was shocked at this statement, and that his reputation was hurt. But, Purnesh Modi is not the aggrieved person for the criminal defamation as these imputations are not directly hurled upon him.

4) The lawyers further stated that the documents produced by the complainant do not establish that Rahul Gandhi defamed the entire community. They highlighted before the court that the Modh Vanik Samaj and Modh Ganchi Samaj are communities which are existed for years together. But, in these documents produced by the complainant, there is nowhere mention of Modi Samaj, which the lawyers submitted as per the Bar and Bench report. It was also submitted before the court that the ‘Modi’ surname is also used even among Muslims and Parsis, apart from Hindu castes.

5) The complainant, Purnesh Modi, is politically motivated as he was a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Bhartiya Janata Party at the time of filing the complaint and was also the in-charge of a Lok Sabha constituency, the lawyers argued. The case was filed to use it for an electoral purpose for the Lok Sabha election, the lawyers argued.

6) Rahul Gandhi’s lawyers said that the trial court judge failed to cite any instances or precedent where the maximum sentence has been awarded for criminal defamation. While awarding the sentence the lower court judge observed that a Member of Parliament should receive the highest punishment due to his position. Countering this, Rahul Gandhi’s lawyers argued that “it expected that the Trial Judge would also be aware of the consequences of awarding a sentence of two years, namely mandatory disqualification. Such disqualification entails the rejection of the mandate of the electorate on one hand and a huge burden on the exchequer on the other.”

7) In the bail plea it was submitted that the crime of defamation comes under the definition of a “summons case” in Section 2(w) of the Criminal Procedure Code of 1973. However, in this instance, the “warrant case” procedure was used. And Rahul Gandhi was not given adequate time to consult with his lawyers and the trial court awarded the maximum punishment.