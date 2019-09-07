What Modi wrote in visitors' book after Ganesha darshan

Following his auspicious 'darshan' of Lord Ganesha at the 96-year-old Lokmanya Seva Sangh (LSS) in suburban Vile Parle on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi penned a tribute to Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak in Gujarati and signed it in the visitors' book.

Modi was at the LSS which was set up by Tilak's followers on March 11, 1923, to build a vigilant, disciplined, cultured and progressive society.

At the end of his visit, Modi penned the tribute in the visitors' book, referring to Tilak's famous slogan -- "Swaraj is my birthright".

The Prime Minister wrote: "For making the message of Lokmanya Tilakji as the mantra of your life, all of you deserve compliments. Swaraj is my birthright. For us in today's India, the mantra of Surajya is like our duty. This mantra from the heart should inspire each and every human being, that's my wish."

Accompanied by Maharashtra Governor B.S. Koshyari and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Modi was received by LSS President Mukund Chitale, committee members Rashmi Fadanvis, Mahesh Kale, Uday Tardalkar and others.

The Prime Minister has a slew of functions lined up in Mumbai and Aurangabad during his half-day visit to the state.