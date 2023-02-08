What makes me laugh is…: Mahua Moitra on BJP’s demand after expletive row

Moitra however defended herself, saying that she will "call an apple an apple" and reminded that BJP’s leaders had used offensive words earlier.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra sparked a controversy on Wednesday after she used an expletive against Delhi BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri in Parliament, triggering strong reactions from the ruling party. Moitra however defended herself, saying that she will "call an apple an apple."

"Whatever I said was not on record and all I can say is I will call an apple an apple and not an orange. I will call a spade a spade. If they take me to the privileges committee, I will put my side of the story.”

She reminded that BJP’s leaders had used offensive words earlier.

"This is a gentleman who has called farmers 'pimps'. It is on record, I have tweeted the video. The Honourable Minister for Urban Development Hardeep Singh Puri, in the Rajya Sabha, called Dr Shantanu Sen an absolutely offensive word," she said.

Launching a counter-offensive, she said: “What makes me laugh is the BJP saying ’ye mahila hokar aise words kaise use kar sakti hain (being a woman, how can she use such words). Do I need to be a man to give it back as good as I get? So I think their patriarchy comes out.”

Ramesh Bidhuri, who had a heated exchange with Moitra during and after her speech in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, slammed Moitra, saying people send us to parliament as their representatives and we should function within the decorum of the House. ”People of the world are watching us. Women always maintain dignity… our culture is such. My father used to say that a person acts according to his or her DNA. If you ask a lion to bleat, he will not, he will only roar. If she thinks that her thinking is right then why did Sudip Bandyopadhyay have to apologise,” he asked.

When asked about Moitra’s expletive, actor Hema Malini said, "They should control their tongue and not get over-excited and emotional. Each and every member of parliament is a respectable person," according to a report in NDTV.

Moitra, who has been raising the Adani-Hindenburg issue repeatedly in Parliament and had done so previously too through her tweets, regretted that the Opposition was not aggressive enough to raise the ”Adani scandal” a little earlier in 2021-22. ”I think we should have been as aggressive, so the people of India would not have lost USD 100 billion,” she was quoted by PTI as saying.

(With PTI inputs)