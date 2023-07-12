What is the debate over Biodiversity Bill, likely to be tabled in monsoon session of Parliament

The new bill exempts registered AYUSH practitioners and people accessing codified traditional knowledge, from sharing benefits with local communities or giving prior intimation to state biodiversity boards before accessing biological resources.

The Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2021, is likely to be tabled at the monsoon session of the Parliament. The bill is ready after a Joint Committee of Parliament submitted its report on the proposed amendments.

The report of the JPC was first tabled in Parliament on August 2, 2022. The bill suggests several amendments to the Biological Diversity Act of 2002.

The monsoon session of the Parliament will begin on July 20 and end on August 15. The government is expected to table many important bills to be passed during this session, including the contentious Data Protection Bill.