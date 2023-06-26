CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepolitics NewsWhat is the controversy around the Gurudwara Amendment Bill passed in AAP led Punjab

What is the controversy around the Gurudwara Amendment Bill passed in AAP-led Punjab

What is the controversy around the Gurudwara Amendment Bill passed in AAP-led Punjab
Read Time3 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 26, 2023 8:14:48 PM IST (Published)

A Bill, passed by the Punjab government on June 20, paves the way for free telecast of the Gurbani from the Golden Temple across platforms. This has stirred a hornet's nest with the SGPC saying Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal has an 'anti-Sikh agenda' in the state.

The Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which was recently passed by the Punjab Assembly, has stirred a political storm in the state with the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) demanding that the AAP-led government withdraw the controversial law. The Bill, passed by the Assembly on June 20, paves the way for free telecast of the Gurbani from the Golden Temple across platforms.

The SGPC and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) have criticised the amended Act. SGPC Chief Harjinder Singh Dhami on Monday, June 26, alleged that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal are trying to impose their “anti-Sikh agenda” in the state. He warned that a state-wide protest will be launched if the controversial Act is not withdrawn.


Gurbani comprises the hymns in the holy book of the Sikhs, the Guru Granth Sahib.

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X