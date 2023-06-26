What is the controversy around the Gurudwara Amendment Bill passed in AAP-led Punjab

A Bill, passed by the Punjab government on June 20, paves the way for free telecast of the Gurbani from the Golden Temple across platforms. This has stirred a hornet's nest with the SGPC saying Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal has an 'anti-Sikh agenda' in the state.

The Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which was recently passed by the Punjab Assembly, has stirred a political storm in the state with the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) demanding that the AAP-led government withdraw the controversial law. The Bill, passed by the Assembly on June 20, paves the way for free telecast of the Gurbani from the Golden Temple across platforms.

The SGPC and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) have criticised the amended Act. SGPC Chief Harjinder Singh Dhami on Monday, June 26, alleged that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal are trying to impose their “anti-Sikh agenda” in the state. He warned that a state-wide protest will be launched if the controversial Act is not withdrawn.