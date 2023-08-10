What is expunging in Parliament? Here’s how parts of MPs’ speeches are removed

Under Rule 380, the Speaker determines if the words are un-parliamentary and communicates his decision to the reporting section.

The ongoing monsoon session of Parliament has witnessed an intense stand-off between the government and the opposition parties over the Manipur ethnic violence and other issues. On Tuesday (August 8), the expunged comments made by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey in Lok Sabha were restored, which triggered yet another round of heated debate.

The comments, in which Dubey linked the Congress, NewsClick, and two journalists to China, were expunged from his speech, but later it was restored.

Congress opposed this portion of his speech calling it baseless and libellous.

Understanding the process behind expunging remarks or words spoken in Parliament sheds light on the nature of this procedure, which often leads to confrontation between the ruling party and the Opposition. The responsibility of determining which parts of speech are to be expunged rests with the Presiding Officer of the House. This provision ensures that the freedom of speech granted within Parliament is utilised responsibly and often the objectionable or un-parliamentary remarks are expunged from the records.

What is expunging?

‘Expunction’ simply refers to the removal or deletion of inappropriate words from Parliament's official records.

What is the procedure behind expunging?

The process of expunging un-parliamentary words involves the head of the reporting section bringing them to the attention of the Presiding Officer or Speaker of the Lok Sabha, citing relevant reasons. Under Rule 380, the Speaker determines if the words are un-parliamentary and communicates his decision to the reporting section. The words are then removed from the records, and the proceedings reflect this with the note ‘expunged as ordered by the chair.’

The compiled list of expunged words is subsequently shared with the Speaker's office, Sansad TV and the editorial service, accompanied by explanations for their omission from the official record. This process underscores the effort to uphold the dignity of Parliament members and maintain decorum on the floor of the House.

What guidelines govern the process of expunging a speech?

Article 105(2) of the Constitution of India safeguards Members of Parliament from court proceedings for their words or votes inside Parliament. However, Rule 380 ("Expunction'') of the Lok Sabha's Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business emphasises upholding the 'good sense' of members' remarks and the Speaker's supervision over the proceedings. This Rule discourages the use of un-parliamentary, defamatory and undignified language in the speech by the members.

Rule 380 outlines that if the Speaker deems words to be defamatory, indecent, un-parliamentary, or undignified those words can be expunged from the House proceedings at the Speaker's discretion. Additionally, Rule 381 states that expunged portions of proceedings will be marked with asterisks, accompanied by a footnote indicating ‘Expunged as ordered by the Chair.’

What defines words as un-parliamentary?

Determining what constitutes un-parliamentary language has been compiled by a comprehensive volume titled ‘Unparliamentary Expressions,’ published by the Lok Sabha secretariat. This volume catalogs offensive and undignified words, some of which are relatively innocuous yet categorised as undignified. These words were derived from debates spanning various assemblies, and have been labeled un-parliamentary by different legislative bodies, including the Constituent Assembly, state legislatures and Commonwealth Parliaments.