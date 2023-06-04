Explained: What is delimitation, who’s opposing it and why

The delimitation was first done in 1952 following the 1951 census wherein 494 Lok Sabha seats were allotted. The next one came in 1963 following the reorganisation of states in 1956, which saw the number of Lok Sabha seats go up to 522.

India’s new Parliament building has a seating capacity of 888 members in the Lok Sabha chamber. Currently, India has only 543 constituencies. Looking at the vacant seats, the opposition parties are worried that the government, led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), may increase the number of Lok Sabha constituencies through a process called delimitation. If it does take place, it would be the first one in nearly half a century.

What is delimitation and why is it important?

Delimitation is the process of redrawing boundaries of parliamentary or assembly constituencies. The idea is to allot seats, in other words have representatives, based on the population. Ideally, each representative — a member of the Parliament or the state legislature — is supposed to represent an equal number of the population in the house. To achieve this, the Constitution requires that the delimitation is done after a Census (an official count of a population arrived at through a survey).

However, the census that was due in 2021 was delayed, at first due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Narendra Modi government hasn’t embarked on it yet, and has been criticised by its rival political parties for dragging its feet on this.