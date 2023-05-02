What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

The sudden announcement by Sharad Pawar to step down as NCP head, going to the change the face of Maharashtra politics as anyone's guess. NCP is one of the important parties in Maharashtra, with a strong hold on western Maharashtra and Maratha voters.

Sharad Pawar has once again shocked the entire political section of not just Maharashtra, but the entire country. NCP supremo Sharad Pawar today announced that he is stepping down as the chief of Nationalist Congress Party, a party he formed in 1999 after separating from Congress.

The timing of this announcement is the most crucial part of it. Within next two weeks, the Supreme Court is likely to pronounce its verdict on Uddhav Thackeray's plea seeking disqualification of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and 15 other MLAs. Before this, Maharashtra's political world was buzzed with a couple of rumours, including Ajit Pawar's likely alliance with BJP and a possibility of Devendra Fadnavis becoming Maharashtra chief minister.

Social and mainstream media were filled with stories of Pawar's nephew and NCP leader Ajit Pawar planning to joining hands with BJP. The other important news in the media last week was about a change of guard in Maharashtra government saying Eknath Shinde will be the Deputy CM and Devendra Fadnavis will be promoted as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, though all the political parties dismissed these rumours.

Pawar's surprise move

The announcement of Pawar senior will open a can of worms within the party. The key question is who will be the new chief of NCP. It's no secret that Sharad Pawar has always wanted his daughter Supriya Sule to take over and lead the party. But, it was a given that Ajit Pawar's stature in the party and his ambition to lead the party won't let Supriya Sule take the rein.

Ajit Pawar, while speaking to media said that, "An internal committee has been formed and this committee will decide the next course of action."

Ashutosh Patil, Editor, Network 18, said, "We have learnt from our sources that the senior leaders of the party are trying to convince Sharad Pawar to reconsider his decision."

However, the NCP chief's sudden plan to step down can affect the current political landscape of Maharashtra and the current fabric of NCP and the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance. At the same time, experts aren't ruling out the possibility of a new alliance as well. NCP and Sharad Pawar has always