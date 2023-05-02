English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepolitics NewsWhat does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Santia Gora  May 2, 2023 4:34:04 PM IST (Published)

The sudden announcement by Sharad Pawar to step down as NCP head, going to the change the face of Maharashtra politics as anyone's guess. NCP is one of the important parties in Maharashtra, with a strong hold on western Maharashtra and Maratha voters.

Sharad Pawar has once again shocked the entire political section of not just Maharashtra, but the entire country. NCP supremo Sharad Pawar today announced that he is stepping down as the chief of Nationalist Congress Party, a party he formed in 1999 after separating from Congress. 

Recommended Articles

View All
Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

May 2, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

​​Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach

​​Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach

May 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage

Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage

Apr 29, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


The timing of this announcement is the most crucial part of it. Within next two weeks, the Supreme Court is likely to pronounce its verdict on Uddhav Thackeray's plea seeking disqualification of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and 15 other MLAs. Before this, Maharashtra's political world was buzzed with a couple of rumours, including Ajit Pawar's likely alliance with BJP and a possibility of Devendra Fadnavis becoming Maharashtra chief minister.
Also ReadSharad Pawar steps down as NCP chief after 23 years | A look at his political journey
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X