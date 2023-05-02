What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

The sudden announcement by Sharad Pawar to step down as NCP head, going to the change the face of Maharashtra politics as anyone's guess. NCP is one of the important parties in Maharashtra, with a strong hold on western Maharashtra and Maratha voters.

Sharad Pawar has once again shocked the entire political section of not just Maharashtra, but the entire country. NCP supremo Sharad Pawar today announced that he is stepping down as the chief of Nationalist Congress Party, a party he formed in 1999 after separating from Congress.