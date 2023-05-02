What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

3 Min(s) Read
The sudden announcement by Sharad Pawar to step down as NCP head, going to the change the face of Maharashtra politics as anyone's guess. NCP is one of the important parties in Maharashtra, with a strong hold on western Maharashtra and Maratha voters.
Sharad Pawar has once again shocked the entire political section of not just Maharashtra, but the entire country. NCP supremo Sharad Pawar today announced that he is stepping down as the chief of Nationalist Congress Party, a party he formed in 1999 after separating from Congress.
The timing of this announcement is the most crucial part of it. Within next two weeks, the Supreme Court is likely to pronounce its verdict on Uddhav Thackeray's plea seeking disqualification of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and 15 other MLAs. Before this, Maharashtra's political world was buzzed with a couple of rumours, including Ajit Pawar's likely alliance with BJP and a possibility of Devendra Fadnavis becoming Maharashtra chief minister.