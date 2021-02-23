Western countries step up pressure on Myanmar junta as protests go on Updated : February 23, 2021 08:37 AM IST The European Union is considering imposing sanctions that could involve targeting businesses owned by the army. Indonesia is pushing Southeast Asian neighbours to agree on an action plan over the coup that would keep the junta to its promise of holding elections Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply