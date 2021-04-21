West Bengal Assembly Polls Live updates: 43 constituencies to go for polls on April 22

There is no option to club the remaining phases. It is an election in motion. It is about providing a level playing field to all candidates. The commission is committed to free and fair polls. The commission works as per the rule of law. Enough COVID protocol arrangements have been done on the ground by the EC and political parties too.
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad Monday mocked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for suspending his election rallies in West Bengal amid spurting COVID-19 cases, calling it an "alibi" in the face of defeat. The Union law and IT minister also attacked the Mamata Banerjee government, calling it an embodiment of "misrule, corruption and (Muslim) appeasement".
West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that her government has no plans of imposing a lockdown in the state once again. Addressing the media in Malda district of Bengal over steps taken to contain the rise of Covid infections in the state, Mamata Banerjee said, “There is no question of a lockdown right now. How will people sustain their livelihood? Night curfew is also not the solution.”
TMC submits a memorandum to West Bengal state election commission requesting them to club together phases 6, 7 and 8 of the ongoing West Bengal polls
Mamata accuses PM of allowing open market sale of vaccines after depleting stocks through gifts abroad
Mamata Banerjee said PM Modi has allowed open market sales of coronavirus vaccines after shipments made by him to foreign shores have depleted stocks in India. Addressing an election meeting, the Trinamool Congress supremo said the prime minister had exported vaccines to other countries to boost his image while states like Maharashtra, Delhi, Rajasthan and West Bengal have struggled to get doses they required to combat the Covid pandemic.
West Bengal Polls: As many as 306 candidates are in the fray in the sixth phase.
Earlier, addressing a rally in Bengal, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is responsible for the “skyrocketing” Covid-19 cases in the country and therefore “he must resign”. “He is the man who is responsible. No planning, no administrative capabilities, complete inefficiency. Neither did he plan ahead, nor did he allow anyone to do so,” Mamata said.
BJP has said that it would not hold big public meetings in West Bengal any further, the PTI reported. The party said it has decided to stop big public events in West Bengal as it is much needed to break the chain of Covid infections. It has been decided that only small public meetings with not more than 500 people will be held by PM Narendra Modi and other central ministers, the party stated. All these public meetings will be held in open spaces following Covid guidelines, it added.