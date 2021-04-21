  • SENSEX
West Bengal Assembly Polls Live updates: 43 constituencies to go for polls on April 22

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: April 21, 2021 09:50 AM IST

West Bengal Assembly Polls Live updates: 43 assembly constituencies of West Bengal will go to polls on April 22 in the sixth phase of assembly elections and campaigning for the same has ended. The Election Commission (EC) has extended the silence period from 48 hours to 72 hours for the remaining three phases on the back of surging COVID cases. TMC supremo and chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Rahuls Gadhi have also called off rallies in the state due to the pandemic. Here are the live updates:

