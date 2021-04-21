West Bengal Assembly Polls Live updates: 43 constituencies to go for polls on April 22

BJP has said that it would not hold big public meetings in West Bengal any further, the PTI reported. The party said it has decided to stop big public events in West Bengal as it is much needed to break the chain of Covid infections. It has been decided that only small public meetings with not more than 500 people will be held by PM Narendra Modi and other central ministers, the party stated. All these public meetings will be held in open spaces following Covid guidelines, it added.