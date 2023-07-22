Amid outrage over Manipur video, BJP says two tribal women stripped naked, tortured in Bengal

BJP leader Amit Malviya, who is also the party's co-incharge for West Bengal, took to Twitter to share the video and said the incident took place in Malda on July 19, with a "frenzied mob baying for her blood".

Amid the outrage over the viral Manipur video, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shared a video clip on Saturday, alleging that two tribal women were stripped naked and tortured a few days ago in West Bengal while police remained a "mute spectator".

BJP leader Amit Malviya, who is also the party's co-incharge for the state, took to Twitter to share the video and said the incident took place in Malda on July 19, with a "frenzied mob baying for her blood".

"The women belonged to a socially marginalised community and had a frenzied mob baying for her blood… It had all the making of a tragedy that should have ‘broken’ Mamata Banerjee’s heart and she, instead of merely outraging, could have acted, since she is also the Home Minister of Bengal…," Malviya said while posting the video with blurred images of the crime.

Slamming Banerjee, Malviya said she chose to do nothing in the case. "Neither did she condemn the barbarity nor did she express pain and anguish because it would have exposed her own failing as a chief minister," he said.

"But a day after, she shed copious tears and screamed blue murder because it was politically expedient," Malviya said in reaction to her attack on the BJP over the Manipur incident which sparked a nationwide outrage after a May 4 video of it went viral.

Malviya's reaction came after Banerjee hit out at the BJP over the Manipur incident which sparked a nationwide outrage after a video of the May 4 incident went viral.

While referring to the two videos - one from Manipur and the other from West Bengal - Union Minister Smriti Irani said, "Equally shocking is a video that is emanating from West Bengal's Malda where two Dalit women are being beaten and stripped."

She hit out at the Opposition, saying the Congress "is a mute spectator to the killings of people during the West Bengal Panchayat elections all because it is hungry for collaboration with TMC".

"This (Manipur viral video) issue is not only sensitive but has implications with regard to national security and is known to the opposition leaders. However, the Opposition did not want to discuss the issue on the floor of the Parliament," Irani said.

Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned for the second day in a row on Friday following vociferous protests over the Manipur violence by opposition MPs, demanding a statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue.

(With inputs from PTI)