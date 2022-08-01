The Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government on Monday decided to add seven new districts to the existing 23 by redrawing their boundaries for better development and administration.

Banerjee, the Chief Minister, said that earlier West Bengal's previous 23 districts have now been increased to 30. The fresh districts include Ichhemati, Sunderban, Bishnupur, Ranaghat, Behrampur, Jangipur and another district will be named in Basirhat.

BJP's Amit Malviya said that the CM's decision attempts to divert the attention from the SSC scam. "She must explain from where a debt-trapped West Bengal government gets money to run new districts. With Paresh Adhikari still in her cabinet, new faces won't wash taint," news agency ANI quoted Malviya as saying.

The ED had also raided the house of the state's education minister Adhikari in the SSC scam.

Banerjee had earlier announced that there would be a Cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday and there would be around five new faces. This came after the arrest of Partha Chatterjee in the scam. Chatterjee was the minister in-charge of the departments of IT and electronics, industry, commerce and enterprises, industrial construction, parliamentary affairs and public enterprises.

Banerjee then took charge of the departments last week, making her in-charge of 11 departments in total.

Banerjee said that the government does not plan to dissolve the entire ministry and form a new one, but there will be a reshuffle.