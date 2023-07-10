West Bengal: Trinamool Congress names Derek O'Brien, Saket Gokhale for July 24 Rajya Sabha election

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has announced its candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections in West Bengal, including Derek O'Brien, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Dola Sen, Samirul Islam, Prakash Chik Baraik, and Saket Gokhale. The party mentioned the vacant seats due to the end of tenures for certain leaders and the resignation of former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro, with a bypoll scheduled on July 24.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has announced its candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in West Bengal. The six contenders include Derek O'Brien, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Dola Sen, Samirul Islam, Prakash Chik Baraik, and Saket Gokhale.

O'Brien, a TMC MP since 2011, is the party's Rajya Sabha leader, while Ray, elected in 2012, serves as the deputy chief whip. Sen, a senior leader and trade unionist, became an MP in 2017. The newcomers on the list were Bangla Sanskriti Mancha president Samirul Islam, TMC's Alipurduar district president Prakash Chik Baraik and RTI activist and TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale.

The party also mentioned that the tenures of Congress MP Pradip Bhattacharya, TMC's Assam leader Sushmita Dev, and TMC's Darjeeling leader Shanta Chhetri have ended, leaving these seats vacant.