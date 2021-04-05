West Bengal polls: TMC fighting hard to retain hold over Diamond Harbour Updated : April 05, 2021 09:56 PM IST The Trinamool Congress is fighting hard to retain the seven assembly segments in the Diamond Harbour constituency, represented by TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee in the Lok Sabha. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew had won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections by more than 3.2 lakh votes. Published : April 05, 2021 09:56 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply