Union Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that his party’s 130 cadres have been killed in West Bengal and BJP will take action against the TMC ‘goons’ responsible for these killings once it comes to power in the state.

“Our 130 cadres were killed. Goons of TMC shouldn't think that they will be spared. We will take action when our government comes to power in West Bengal on May 2,” Shah added.

Addressing a rally in Egra, West Bengal, he asserted that BJP will make Bengal free of infiltrators in five years.

“Didi gave the slogan of 'Maa, maati, manush' but did change come? Can she give you freedom from infiltrators? We will make Bengal free of infiltrators in five years: Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a rally in Egra, West Bengal,” he said.

He added that the BJP will build 'Sonar Bangla' in five years, propelled by party's double-engine government at the Centre and state.

Asserting that the BJP does not believe in vote-bank politics, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a dig at TMC chief Mamata Banerjee over her "appeasement policies", said that his party, if elected to power, will ensure no one imposes any curb on religious practices.

"School teachers in Bengal were beaten up for organising 'saraswati puja'. The TMC dispensation does not allow Saraswati puja celebration in schools. The BJP, after coming to power, will ensure that there is no restriction in organising any religious festival," Shah stated.

