West Bengal polls 2021: Mamata Banerjee's assets dip by almost 41%; declares worth around Rs 17 lakh Updated : March 25, 2021 12:12 PM IST Mamata Banerjee has declared her total worth to be Rs 16,72,352. The Trinamool Congress supremo's asset during the 2016 election when she contested from Bhawanipore constituency in the city was Rs 30,45,013. Published : March 25, 2021 11:54 AM IST