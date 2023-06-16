West Bengal panchayat polls: Violence will not be tolerated, Governor CV Ananda Bose says | TOP DEVELOPMENTS

The Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government on Friday, however, filed a petition in the Calcutta High Court against the deployment of central forces in all districts of the state.

Ongoing political tension in West Bengal has led to rising violence and the death of an individual ahead of upcoming panchayat polls due July 8. Three individuals were shot yesterday, the final day for filing nominations, out of which one died.

Following the incident, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose visited South 24 Paraganas where violence has been rampant. The State Election Commission also extended the nomination fillings for certain groups as per a Calcutta High Court order.

# 'Violence will not be tolerated': West Bengal Governor Ananda Bose

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Friday said that violence ahead of the panchayat polls will not be tolerated. He made this statement after a visit to Bhangar wherein he interacted with locals and victims of violence.

"I can assure the people of Bengal that violence will be the first victim in this election. The perpetrators of violence will be silenced in a permanent way under the Constitution and law of the land," Bose said.

Bose added that peace-loving individuals of West Bengal should be able to exercise their franchise.

The three individuals who were shot at, out of which one has been announced dead, were allegedly supporters of the Left Front and the Congress.

ALSO READ | One shot dead as West Bengal panchayat polls violence continues, CPIM blames TMC

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has pointed fingers at the Trinamool Congress, which in turn, has dismissed the accusation.

# West Bengal government objects central forces' deployment

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government on Friday, however, filed a petition in the Calcutta High Court against the deployment of central forces in all districts of the state.

The court had just yesterday requested the State Election Commission to clarify the same deployment.

Congress leader Abu Hasem Khan Chowdhury on Friday also filed a caveat in the Supreme Court over the ongoing election issue.

# West Bengal SEC extends nomination filing

West Bengal State Election Commission, as per the order of the Calcutta High Court, extended the nomination filings for candidates.

This applies only and only to Siksha Bandhus and Voluntary resource persons, under the School education department nomination.

The time for filing the nominations for them was extended until closing hours of June 16.

# Bomb-making material found in Bhangar

Police on Friday also recovered bomb-making material in Bhangar, South 24 Paraganas amid the rising tension.

# BJP alleges 25-30 workers previously injured

BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi on Friday alleged that 25-30 workers of the party were grievously injured.

He said, "We have received reports of 25-30 cases where our workers were grievously injured. What is more concerning is the irresponsible attitude of the state election commission towards these cases."