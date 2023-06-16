CNBC TV18
West Bengal panchayat polls: Violence will not be tolerated, Governor CV Ananda Bose says | TOP DEVELOPMENTS

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 16, 2023 3:03:25 PM IST (Updated)

The Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government on Friday, however, filed a petition in the Calcutta High Court against the deployment of central forces in all districts of the state.

Ongoing political tension in West Bengal has led to rising violence and the death of an individual ahead of upcoming panchayat polls due July 8. Three individuals were shot yesterday, the final day for filing nominations, out of which one died.

Following the incident, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose visited South 24 Paraganas where violence has been rampant. The State Election Commission also extended the nomination fillings for certain groups as per a Calcutta High Court order.
# 'Violence will not be tolerated': West Bengal Governor Ananda Bose
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Friday said that violence ahead of the panchayat polls will not be tolerated. He made this statement after a visit to Bhangar wherein he interacted with locals and victims of violence.
