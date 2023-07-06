This candidate has never lost the West Bengal panchayat polls

Santosh Kumar Ghara, 85, was a Congress leader and later switched to the Trinamool Congress (TMC). He entered politics in 1978 as a Congress candidate and won the first Gram Panchayat polls.

Santosh Kumar Ghara has never experienced defeat since the first Panchayat election in West Bengal. He has been a candidate for these polls since 1978. Ghara, who is in his mid-80s, has served as a panchayat head and sometimes as a deputy head in the village panchayat. He has alternated between the two posts.

Ghara, 85, was a Congress leader and later switched to the Trinamool Congress (TMC). He entered politics in 1978 as a Congress candidate and won the first Gram Panchayat polls. Since then, neither the ruling party nor the opposition could defeat Santosh Ghara.

Santosh does not want to limit himself even at this age. From hanging banner posters to seeking votes, Santosh takes care of everything himself and seems to be a lone wolf in this year's poll.

"People of this region support my work. Everyone in the region wants me to win the Gram Panchayat and be properly involved in developmental work again," Santosh said.

The local community affirms that Santosh Ghara stands by the people, works for the area’s progress, and predicts his victory in the upcoming election.