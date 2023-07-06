This candidate has never lost the West Bengal panchayat polls

Santosh Kumar Ghara, 85, was a Congress leader and later switched to the Trinamool Congress (TMC). He entered politics in 1978 as a Congress candidate and won the first Gram Panchayat polls.

Santosh Kumar Ghara has never experienced defeat since the first Panchayat election in West Bengal. He has been a candidate for these polls since 1978. Ghara, who is in his mid-80s, has served as a panchayat head and sometimes as a deputy head in the village panchayat. He has alternated between the two posts.

