Bengal: 48 hours to go for panchayat polls; no-holds-barred campaign goes local, regional, central

In the run-up to the West Bengal panchayat elections, there were incidents of violence and arson that claimed at least 12 lives while central forces were deployed ahead of polling day. The ruling TMC has won over 6,000 seats uncontested

From ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chants to the question over the existence of Hindus in the state, from the Manipur ethnic violence to the wrestlers’ protest in Delhi, from the recent incident of a BJP leader urinating on a tribal youth in Madhya Pradesh to the Centre’s decision to deny funds to the state and the ever-present corruption: all issues — be it local, regional or central — have found their way into the campaign run by political parties ahead of the West Bengal panchayat elections. This is indeed a high-stakes poll.