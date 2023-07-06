Bengal: 48 hours to go for panchayat polls; no-holds-barred campaign goes local, regional, central

5 Min Read
In the run-up to the West Bengal panchayat elections, there were incidents of violence and arson that claimed at least 12 lives while central forces were deployed ahead of polling day. The ruling TMC has won over 6,000 seats uncontested
From ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chants to the question over the existence of Hindus in the state, from the Manipur ethnic violence to the wrestlers’ protest in Delhi, from the recent incident of a BJP leader urinating on a tribal youth in Madhya Pradesh to the Centre’s decision to deny funds to the state and the ever-present corruption: all issues — be it local, regional or central — have found their way into the campaign run by political parties ahead of the West Bengal panchayat elections. This is indeed a high-stakes poll.
In the run-up to the elections, at least 12 people have been killed in incidents of violence and arson across districts while many have been left injured. A total of 822 companies of central forces will be deployed on polling day – July 8 – and close to 350 companies have already arrived and started their flag marches. Out of 63,229 gram panchayat seats, over 6,000 have already been won uncontested by the TMC – this, in a nutshell, is what the situation looks like with 48 hours left for polling day.
Even as Maharashtra is witnessing a massive political upheaval, there is much anticipation about the panchayat polls as they are taking place before the next big test – the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This is the first-of-its-kind panchayat election in the state, for which even Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee campaigned in south and north Bengal and held rallies until she got injured after her chopper had to make an emergency landing while flying back from a poll meeting last week.