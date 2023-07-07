West Bengal Panchayat Polls on July 8: Voting date, schedule, and other key details

Polling across a total of 3,317 gram panchayat seats, 928 seat of 22 zilla parishads, 9,730 panchayat samiti seats, and 63,239 ward member seats will be held during West Bengal’s three-tier panchayat polls.

The campaigning for the West Bengal Panchayat elections came to an end on Thursday, July 6, and the polling for nearly 73,897 local body seats will be held on Saturday, July 8. The three-tier local bodies’ polls have stirred a controversy in the state due to the widespread violence in the run up to the polling day.

Ever since the announcement for filing nominations was made on June 8, the state saw widespread violence involving the workers from Trinamool Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress and the Left parties.

The filing of nominations began on June 9, which was marred with clashes and violence between the contesting parties. Based on the orders of the Calcutta High Court and the Supreme Court , Central forces were deployed in the state to ensure a free and fair panchayat election in the state.

On Thursday, the Calcutta HC directed that the Central forces will remain deployed for 10 days after the announcement of panchayat poll results.

So far, 17 people have lost their lives in poll violence over the past one month leading up to the polling day, according to reports.

Date and time of polling

The voting for 2023 West Bengal Panchayat elections will be held across the state on July 8. As per the state election commission, the polling will start at 7 am and end at 5 pm.

Counting and Result Date

The counting of votes for the panchayat polls will take place on July 11 and the results are expected to be announced on the same day.

Panchayat seats

Polling across a total of 3,317 gram panchayat seats, 928 seat of 22 zilla parishads, 9,730 panchayat samiti seats, and 63,239 ward member seats will be held during the state’s three-tier panchayat polls.

Nominations

A total of 2,36,464 nominations were received by the West Bengal State Election Commission for the upcoming panchayat polls.

While Trinamool Congress has fielded 85,817 candidates, the leading opposition in the state, BJP has fielded 56,321. On the other hand, CPI(M) has fielded candidates in 48,646 seats and about 17,750 candidates from Congress are in fray.