West Bengal Panchayat Polls on July 8: Voting date, schedule, and other key details

Polling across a total of 3,317 gram panchayat seats, 928 seat of 22 zilla parishads, 9,730 panchayat samiti seats, and 63,239 ward member seats will be held during West Bengal’s three-tier panchayat polls.

The campaigning for the West Bengal Panchayat elections came to an end on Thursday, July 6, and the polling for nearly 73,897 local body seats will be held on Saturday, July 8. The three-tier local bodies’ polls have stirred a controversy in the state due to the widespread violence in the run up to the polling day.

Ever since the announcement for filing nominations was made on June 8, the state saw widespread violence involving the workers from Trinamool Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress and the Left parties.