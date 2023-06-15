‘Am I sitting in Bengal or Bangladesh?’: NCBC head says Muslim castes in state OBC list ‘lop-sided’

NCBC Chairman Hansraj Gangaram Ahir has criticised the increase in Muslim castes on the OBC list in West Bengal, claiming that it was unfair and not in line with the Mandal Commission. Accused the state government of favouring Muslims, he has called for the removal of the additional Muslim castes. BJP leaders have also accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of communalising the situation ahead of the Panchayat polls.

The issue is not with Muslims, but how their castes have increased over time, National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) chairman Hansraj Gangaram Ahir spoke to News18 as the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal has accused the BJP of communalising the situation ahead of the Panchayat polls.

Till 2009, there were only 66 OBC castes, including 12 of Muslims, in West Bengal, which was increased by 41, all of them being Muslim castes. From 2011 till now, more Muslim castes have been added, making it a total of 118 castes on the state OBC list, while Hindu OBC castes have remained only 61, Ahir explained to News18. There are 179 castes on the state list of OBC castes.

“The state government told me that the population of Hindus is 70 percent and that of Muslims was 27 percent. Why are there 118 Muslim castes and 61 Hindu castes? I feel the castes have been made wrongly. These are not there even in Mandal Commission. We have asked for these to be removed and mistakes to be corrected,” Ahir said.