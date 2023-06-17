CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepolitics NewsWest Bengal panchayat poll violence | Bomb hurled at minister's car and police is helpless, says BJP chief

West Bengal panchayat poll violence | Bomb hurled at minister's car and police is helpless, says BJP chief

West Bengal panchayat poll violence | Bomb hurled at minister's car and police is helpless, says BJP chief
Read Time4 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 17, 2023 5:03:49 PM IST (Updated)

West Bengal panchayat poll violence | Union State Minister Nisith Pramanik said an "arrow was aimed at our vehicle. Bombs are being lobbed", adding that BJP candidates were beaten in front of the police.

Union State Minister Nisith Pramanik and BJP MLA Sukumar Roy’s car was allegedly "attacked with weapons" in Sahebganj in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar district on Saturday. Pramanik said an "arrow was aimed at our vehicle. Bombs are being lobbed". "BJP candidates’ documents were snatched, and they were beaten in front of the police. We have videos and photos," he added.

"There is anarchy in the state...TMC MLA is sitting in the BDO ( Block Development Officer) office. How can an MLA sit there? Nomination papers should be scrutinised under central forces' monitoring," MoS Nisith Pramanik said.
Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar claimed that TMC minister "Udayan Guha was standing there with his goons (when the incident happened), with 1000-1500 people". He further alleged that these "goons" were snatching Form B from the hands of our workers. "Police is literally helpless... Election Commission and State Administration are sitting silently," he said.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X