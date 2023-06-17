West Bengal panchayat poll violence | Bomb hurled at minister's car and police is helpless, says BJP chief

West Bengal panchayat poll violence | Union State Minister Nisith Pramanik said an "arrow was aimed at our vehicle. Bombs are being lobbed", adding that BJP candidates were beaten in front of the police.

Union State Minister Nisith Pramanik and BJP MLA Sukumar Roy’s car was allegedly "attacked with weapons" in Sahebganj in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar district on Saturday. Pramanik said an "arrow was aimed at our vehicle. Bombs are being lobbed". "BJP candidates’ documents were snatched, and they were beaten in front of the police. We have videos and photos," he added.

"There is anarchy in the state...TMC MLA is sitting in the BDO ( Block Development Officer) office. How can an MLA sit there? Nomination papers should be scrutinised under central forces' monitoring," MoS Nisith Pramanik said.

Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar claimed that TMC minister "Udayan Guha was standing there with his goons (when the incident happened), with 1000-1500 people". He further alleged that these "goons" were snatching Form B from the hands of our workers. "Police is literally helpless... Election Commission and State Administration are sitting silently," he said.