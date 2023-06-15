One shot dead as West Bengal panchayat polls violence continues, CPIM blames TMC

Three individuals were reportedly shot at in West Bengal's North Dinajpur district while on their way to file nominations for the panchayat polls. The CPI(M) claimed that the supporters of the Left Front and Congress were targeted, while the ruling TMC party dismissed the allegation.

According to officials, three individuals were reportedly shot at in the North Dinajpur district of West Bengal on Thursday while they were en route to file nominations for the panchayat polls. One of them has died, officials say.

The CPI(M) asserted that the three injured individuals were supporters of the Left Front and the Congress. They were shot at as they were heading to the Chopra Block office to file their nominations.

An official stated that the three injured persons were taken to the district hospital for treatment.

"We have three injured individuals, with one of them in critical condition. We cannot confirm any fatalities," the official had informed PTI. Since then, one person has been declared dead.

As a result, Calcutta High Court also asked local police to escort netas. Candidates from the Bharatiya Janata Party have alleged that they are unable to file nominations and are protesting outside the State Election Commission office.

Reports also suggest that West Bengal Governor C. V. Ananda Bose will visit violence-struck areas in Kolkata this evening and seek a report from the State Election Commission. He will enquire about the violence and unrest that has erupted in the South 24 Parganas district and at the Sainthia BDO office in Ahmadpur.

Heavy security has also been deployed in the area due to the rise in violence.

West Bengal State Election Commissioner Rajiva Sinha declined to comment on the incident, stating that he had not yet received any reports about it.

CPI(M) state secretary Md Salim alleged that the attack was orchestrated by the TMC to pressurise candidates to withdraw their nominations.

"Just now, TMC goons fired upon activists and candidates in North Dinajpur's Chopra block. Left-INC supporters were on their way to the Block office to file nominations. #PanchayatElection2023," he tweeted.

The ruling TMC party dismissed the accusation.

The polling for nearly 75,000 seats in the three-tier Panchayati Raj system is scheduled for July 8, and Friday is the last day for filing nominations.

Calcutta High Court requests SEC to clarify central forces' deployment

The Calcutta High Court has requested the State Election Commission (SEC) to provide clarification regarding the deployment of central forces in the panchayat elections.

A petition was filed to direct the SEC to implement the high court's orders on PILs seeking the deployment of central forces for ensuring free and fair elections. The high court had previously ordered the requisition and deployment of central forces for the panchayat elections.

The court stated that the SEC has the option to appeal against the order or comply with it by requisitioning and deploying central forces. Noting the sensitivity of certain areas, the court highlighted that the SEC cannot claim that it is in the process of identifying these areas.

The SEC's counsel was asked to clarify the commission's stance on the court's order.