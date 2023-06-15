CNBC TV18
One shot dead as West Bengal panchayat polls violence continues, CPIM blames TMC

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 15, 2023 4:29:54 PM IST (Updated)

Three individuals were reportedly shot at in West Bengal's North Dinajpur district while on their way to file nominations for the panchayat polls. The CPI(M) claimed that the supporters of the Left Front and Congress were targeted, while the ruling TMC party dismissed the allegation.

According to officials, three individuals were reportedly shot at in the North Dinajpur district of West Bengal on Thursday while they were en route to file nominations for the panchayat polls. One of them has died, officials say.

The CPI(M) asserted that the three injured individuals were supporters of the Left Front and the Congress. They were shot at as they were heading to the Chopra Block office to file their nominations.
An official stated that the three injured persons were taken to the district hospital for treatment.
