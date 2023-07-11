homepolitics NewsWest Bengal Panchayat Election Result Live: Counting on for 74,000 seats amid tight security

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 11, 2023 8:55:36 AM IST (Updated)

West Bengal Panchayat Election Result 2023 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the three-tier panchayat polls to nearly 74,000 seats in West Bengal began at 8 am on Tuesday in a peaceful manner amid tight security, officials said. There are around 339 counting venues spread across 22 districts. The maximum number of counting centres was in South 24 Parganas at 28, while the minimum was in Kalimpong at four. All the counting venues are manned by armed state police personnel and central forces, with prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC being imposed outside the venue to avoid any untoward incidents. There are a total of 767 strongrooms across 22 districts.

The maximum number of counting centres are  in South 24 Parganas at 28, while the minimum are in Kalimpong at four.

Jul 11, 2023 8:53 AM

The counting of votes for the three-tier panchayat polls to nearly 74,000 seats in West Bengal began at 8 am on Tuesday amid tight security. There are around 339 counting venues spread across 22 districts.

Jul 11, 2023 8:45 AM

Welcome to the live blog on West Bengal panchayat poll result. A voter turnout of 80.71 percent was recorded on Saturday, whereas a vote percentage of 69.85 was recorded till 5 pm in 696 booths across West Bengal, where repolling was held on Monday.

Jul 11, 2023 8:36 AM