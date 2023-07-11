Summary
The maximum number of counting centres are in South 24 Parganas at 28, while the minimum are in Kalimpong at four.
The counting of votes for the three-tier panchayat polls to nearly 74,000 seats in West Bengal began at 8 am on Tuesday amid tight security. There are around 339 counting venues spread across 22 districts.
Welcome to the live blog on West Bengal panchayat poll result. A voter turnout of 80.71 percent was recorded on Saturday, whereas a vote percentage of 69.85 was recorded till 5 pm in 696 booths across West Bengal, where repolling was held on Monday.
