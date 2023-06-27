West Bengal panchayat elections | Violence grips state and there's a sense of déjà vu

The West Bengal panchayat polls will take place on July 8 and the results will be declared on July 11. Already, several casualties have been reported as lethal clashes erupt across the state daily. But the state’s electoral politics is anchored in history, as we find out.

Violence continues to spiral in many districts of West Bengal ahead of the panchayat elections. In view of the clashes, the Calcutta High Court has ordered the State Election Commission to ensure that the polls are held in a free and fair manner. The court has also ordered the deployment of central forces to ensure law and order is maintained during the polls.

The rural body polls were announced last week and soon after the announcement, clashes erupted in various parts of the state.

As per reports, fresh clashes broke out in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district in which four persons were injured. A gun battle reportedly ensued between CPI-M (Communist Party of India Marxist) and Trinamool Congress workers at Domkal in Murshidabad district on Monday (June 26) evening.

Trinamool district leaders claimed that three of their workers were injured while the CPI-M said one of the victims was their party member, according to reports.

Further on Tuesday, a clash broke out between two groups at Gitaldaha, Cooch Behar district, in which one person was killed, while several others sustained injuries. The deceased, identified as Babu Hoque, died of bullet injuries.

The clash reportedly took place between the TMC and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) workers.

Also, members of the CPI-M and the Rashtriya Secular Majlis Party (RSMP) claimed that they faced violence during nomination filing while several others alleged that names of candidates were reportedly deleted from the nomination list.

High Court’s remarks and deployment of central forces

In view of the panchayat poll violence and the deletion of candidates’ names from the list, the Calcutta High Court on Monday (June 26) observed that getting elected uncontested robs voters of their right to choice, as per a Bar and Bench report.

The court had earlier ordered the State Election Commission to ensure that the polls are held in a free and fair manner, and to deploy security forces. According to an India Today report, the court remarked that "holding elections cannot be a licence for violence.”

The Supreme Court on June 20 had upheld the order of the Calcutta High Court, following which the Centre issued a notification to deploy central forces from the CRPF, BSF, CISF and RPF with immediate effect in the state.

History of poll violence in Bengal

West Bengal has a history of poll violence which dates back to the 1960s. The United Front government came to power as the Congress was losing ground, especially in the rural belts, — and the turf war between the Congress and communists escalated into a bloody affair.

As per a Hindustan Times report, between 1972 and 1977, the Congress unleashed a fierce attack against the ultra-Left and countless allegations of police atrocity and fake encounters were reported.

In 1977, the Left parties returned to power to rule the state for 34 years and their core strategy was to gain control of the rural areas.

In 2007, 14 residents of Nandigram in East Midnapore fell to police bullets while CPI(M) cadres engaged in a violent clash against the TMC. The 2008 panchayat polls also saw intense violence, which claimed more than 20 lives.

In 2011, when Mamata Banerjee assumed power, she promised to put things in order, but the violence and bloodshed continues till date.

In 2012, former CPI-M MLA Pradip Tah and Burdwan district leader Kamal Gayen were bludgeoned to death, allegedly by TMC workers, and over 56 people were killed in just nine months, according to reports.

In the 2018 panchayat polls, 10 people died on the day of polling. In 2021, as Mamata Banerjee's TMC swept the West Bengal Assembly elections, the state witnessed unprecedented post-poll violence in which hundreds of BJP workers and supporters reportedly fled their homes.

West Bengal has been known for strong panchayats as a result of the “party society,” which began under Left rule in the state.

It is understood that gaining control of panchayats and local bodies could influence the electoral outcomes in the state, because of which parties exert full force to secure victory at any cost.