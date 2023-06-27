CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepolitics NewsWest Bengal panchayat elections | Violence grips state and there's a sense of déjà vu

West Bengal panchayat elections | Violence grips state and there's a sense of déjà vu

West Bengal panchayat elections | Violence grips state and there's a sense of déjà vu
Read Time4 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 27, 2023 8:33:18 PM IST (Published)

The West Bengal panchayat polls will take place on July 8 and the results will be declared on July 11. Already, several casualties have been reported as lethal clashes erupt across the state daily. But the state’s electoral politics is anchored in history, as we find out.

Violence continues to spiral in many districts of West Bengal ahead of the panchayat elections. In view of the clashes, the Calcutta High Court has ordered the State Election Commission to ensure that the polls are held in a free and fair manner. The court has also ordered the deployment of central forces to ensure law and order is maintained during the polls.

The West Bengal panchayat polls will take place on July 8 and the results will be declared on July 11.


The rural body polls were announced last week and soon after the announcement, clashes erupted in various parts of the state.

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X