West Bengal panchayat elections | Violence grips state and there's a sense of déjà vu

The West Bengal panchayat polls will take place on July 8 and the results will be declared on July 11. Already, several casualties have been reported as lethal clashes erupt across the state daily. But the state’s electoral politics is anchored in history, as we find out.
Violence continues to spiral in many districts of West Bengal ahead of the panchayat elections. In view of the clashes, the Calcutta High Court has ordered the State Election Commission to ensure that the polls are held in a free and fair manner. The court has also ordered the deployment of central forces to ensure law and order is maintained during the polls.
The rural body polls were announced last week and soon after the announcement, clashes erupted in various parts of the state.