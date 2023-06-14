West Bengal sees widespread violence during panchayat elections; here's why the polls matter

Violence is usually reported during nominations for the panchayat polls as it has been noted that these elections have a significant influence on the Lok Sabha polls happening the year after.

Fresh violence was reported in parts of West Bengal ahead of July 8 panchayat elections. The violence over the filing of nominations for the polls continued for the fifth consecutive day in parts of South 24 Parganas and Bankura districts on Tuesday. The Opposition – BJP, Congress and CPI (M) – accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of using muscle power to stop candidates of opposition parties from filing nominations.

According to a PTI report, activists of the ruling TMC and opposition parties clashed, forcing the police to use force to disperse the mob. Supporters of the Indian Secular Front (ISF) and the TMC clashed in the Bhangore area of South 24 Parganas. The police force was rushed to the spot, which then resorted to baton charge to control the situation.

Bombs were also hurled and several cars were ransacked as supporters of the two groups tried to stop each other from filing nominations. Many people from both sides were injured. "The TMC goons unleashed violence since last night to stop our candidates from filing nominations," ISF leader and Bhangore MLA Naushad Siddique was quoted by PTI as saying.

Similar scenes were witnessed in Canning area of the district. Meanwhile, police said that in Indas area of Bankura, BJP activists clashed with TMC supporters outside the nomination filing center. Supporters of both groups pelted stones at each other even as police tried to control the situation.

TMC state spokesperson Kunal Ghosh refuted allegations of his party unleashing violence and dubbed them as "baseless". He said, "The ISF is trying to unleash violence in the area." The party further asked the opposition parties to release its candidate's list. It said that if needed, it will help them to file their nominations.

The process to file a nomination for the West Bengal Panchayat polls began on June 9. The state's three-tier panchayat election will see approximately 5.67 crore electorate exercise their franchise to choose representatives for nearly 74,000 seats in zilla parishads, panchayat samiti and gram panchayats.

On Tuesday, the Calcutta High Court ordered the requisition and deployment of central forces for the rural poll but refused to consider the plea for extending the time for filing of nominations and left it to the discretion of the State Election Commission.

Why panchayat polls in West Bengal crucial?

Panchayat polls are always important as those who are ruling the villages in a state have an important say in everything, including the vote of the Lok Sabha elections which are due in the country in 2024.

In the 2018 West Bengal panchayat elections, more than 20,000 seats were uncontested, meaning that there was no candidate against TMC candidates in these many seats. The matter was then taken up to the Supreme Court. The court had then refused to cancel election results on over 20,000 uncontested seats.

The BJP campaigned all through the year in 2018 when there was large-scale violence during panchayat polls. This gave them dividends in the 2019 West Bengal Assembly elections. The BJP had won 77 of the total 294 seats, while the TMC won the polls, bagging 215 seats.

Now, the violence ahead of panchayat polls is posing a challenge for both the ruling and the opposition parties. It will be interesting to see in how many seats the opposition is able to file nominations.

Barring the days for nomination, nothing has changed between 2018 and 2023. The war of words and the violence on the ground, from Minakhan to Chopra, and Sandeshkhali to Bankura, are still on, News 18 reported.

Watch this report:

Arrest all culprits: DG to police

Amid reports of widespread violence, West Bengal Director General (DG) Manoj Malviya had called for an emergency meeting of all senior officials on Tuesday. He asked them to arrest all culprits and ensure the elections are conducted peacefully.

An officer told News18, "He clearly stated that Bengal officers are very competent and he believes that officers will do their duty and arrest the culprits. The message was clear that we can arrest irrespective of the political colour."

(With inputs from News 18's Kamalika Sengupta)