West Bengal sees widespread violence during panchayat elections; here's why the polls matter

Violence is usually reported during nominations for the panchayat polls as it has been noted that these elections have a significant influence on the Lok Sabha polls happening the year after.

Fresh violence was reported in parts of West Bengal ahead of July 8 panchayat elections. The violence over the filing of nominations for the polls continued for the fifth consecutive day in parts of South 24 Parganas and Bankura districts on Tuesday. The Opposition – BJP, Congress and CPI (M) – accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of using muscle power to stop candidates of opposition parties from filing nominations.

According to a PTI report, activists of the ruling TMC and opposition parties clashed, forcing the police to use force to disperse the mob. Supporters of the Indian Secular Front (ISF) and the TMC clashed in the Bhangore area of South 24 Parganas. The police force was rushed to the spot, which then resorted to baton charge to control the situation.

Bombs were also hurled and several cars were ransacked as supporters of the two groups tried to stop each other from filing nominations. Many people from both sides were injured. "The TMC goons unleashed violence since last night to stop our candidates from filing nominations," ISF leader and Bhangore MLA Naushad Siddique was quoted by PTI as saying.