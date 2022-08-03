Babul Supriyo, Biplab Roy Chowdhury, 7 others take oath as ministers in Mamata cabinet

Nine ministers were sworn into the West Bengal cabinet as part of the reshuffle on Wednesday. The oath-taking ceremony took place in Kolkata in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Birbaha Hansda, a tribal leader, and Biplab Roy Chowdhury took oath as ministers of state with independent charge. Tajmul Hossain and Satyajit Barman were sworn in as ministers of state.

West Bengal cabinet reshuffle | Nine ministers take oath in Kolkata - Babul Supriyo, Snehasis Chakraborty, Partha Bhowmick, Udayan Guha, Pradip Mazumder, Tajmul Hossain, Satyajit Barman. Birbaha Hansda & Biplab Roy Chowdhury are sworn in as Ministers with independent charges. pic.twitter.com/H4e4So7D8B — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2022

These leaders were inducted as West Bengal ministers today:

Snehasis Chakraborty

Partha Bhowmick

Udayan Guha

Pradip Mazumder

Tajmul Hossain

Satyajit Barman

Birbaha Hansda

Biplab Roy Chowdhury

The rejig of the West Bengal cabinet comes in the backdrop of a teachers’ recruitment scam case against Partha Chatterjee . Chatterjee, who was the industries and parliamentary affairs minister, had held the education portfolio when the scam was allegedly pulled off. He was relieved of his duties as minister in-charge of various departments and suspended from the TMC last week.