    Homepolitics News

    Babul Supriyo, Biplab Roy Chowdhury, 7 others take oath as ministers in Mamata cabinet

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
    West Bengal cabinet reshuffle: Birbaha Hansda and Biplab Roy Chowdhury were sworn in as Ministers with independent charges.

    Nine ministers were sworn into the West Bengal cabinet as part of the reshuffle on Wednesday. The oath-taking ceremony took place in Kolkata in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
    Birbaha Hansda, a tribal leader, and Biplab Roy Chowdhury took oath as ministers of state with independent charge. Tajmul Hossain and Satyajit Barman were sworn in as ministers of state.
    These leaders were inducted as West Bengal ministers today:
    • Snehasis Chakraborty
    • Partha Bhowmick
    • Udayan Guha
    • Pradip Mazumder
    • Tajmul Hossain
    • Satyajit Barman
    • Birbaha Hansda
    • Biplab Roy Chowdhury
      • The rejig of the West Bengal cabinet comes in the backdrop of a teachers’ recruitment scam case against Partha Chatterjee. Chatterjee, who was the industries and parliamentary affairs minister, had held the education portfolio when the scam was allegedly pulled off. He was relieved of his duties as minister in-charge of various departments and suspended from the TMC last week.
      Earlier this week, Mamata said, "Some new faces will come because Subrata Mukherjee is dead, Sadhan Pande also passed away, and Partha Chatterjee is behind bars. So it’s not possible for me to look after everything. Some new faces will come and some leaders will work in the party."
      (Edited by : Akriti Anand)
