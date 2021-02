Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will kick off a month-long rath yatra from West Bengal's Nadia district on Saturday. The yatra will be launched by BJP President J P Nadda.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) will counter the rath yatra with a massive motorcycle rally over the weekend.

TMC's two-day janasamarthan yatra will see thousands of motorcycles crisscrossing the Nadia district.

BJP State President Dilip Ghosh exuded confidence that the rath yatra would be a game-changer for the party ahead of the election due in April-May.

After having a limited presence in the politically-polarised state for decades, the BJP has emerged as the main rival of the ruling Trinamool Congress by winning 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal in the 2019 general election, only four less than the TMC's tally of 22.

The party is pulling out all stops to end her 10-year-old reign and has deputed a number of senior leaders, including Union Ministers, to its state campaign.