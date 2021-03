West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday led a roadshow on a wheelchair in Kolkata even as the Election Commission of India (ECI) ruled out an attack on her in Nandigram.

Accompanied by senior TMC leaders, Banerjee was seen greeting the crowd with folded hands, with security personnel pushing her wheelchair.

Addressing the gathering after the hour-long march, Banerjee said attempts to incapacitate her to stop her from campaigning have failed, and asserted she will canvass for TMC candidates across the state on wheelchair. "I have faced a lot of attacks in my life but I have never surrendered before anyone. I will never bow my head. An injured tiger gets more dangerous," she asserted.

We will continue to fight boldly! I'm still in a lot of pain, but I feel the pain of my people even more. In this fight to protect our revered land, we have suffered a lot and will suffer more but we will NEVER bow down to COWARDICE! — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 14, 2021

Earlier in the day, Banerjee paid tributes to the agitators who were killed in police firing in Nandigram in 2007 and said she has chosen to fight "anti-Bengal forces" in the constituency as a mark of respect to the martyrs. Banerjee, who is pitted against former lieutenant and BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram seat, said that farmers are the pride of West Bengal and the state government is working tirelessly for their development.

Meanwhile, the EC on Sunday said that Injuries sustained by West Bengal CM are the result of lapse on part of her security personnel in charge.

Banerjee had claimed that she fell down and sustained injuries on her left leg and waist after being allegedly pushed by unidentified people while she was campaigning in the Nandigram Assembly segment on Wednesday evening after filing her nomination from the constituency.