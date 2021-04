Amid the raging COVID-19 crisis in West Bengal, all major political parties, including Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress-Left Front combine have announced that they would shun mega rallies for the remaining three phases of the poll. The state reported the highest single-day spike of 8,426 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and 38 people died of the infection in the state, as per the Health Department.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad Monday mocked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for suspending his election rallies in West Bengal amid spurting COVID-19 cases, calling it an "alibi" in the face of defeat. The Union law and IT minister also attacked the Mamata Banerjee government, calling it an embodiment of "misrule, corruption and (Muslim) appeasement". "It's an alibi as the captain found his ship sinking," Prasad told a press conference while referring to Gandhi's decision to stay away from electioneering in West Bengal due to the second wave of the COVID-19. Addressing an election rally earlier on Monday, TMC chief and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee urged the Election Commission to reconsider its decision to stick to the original poll schedule of eight phases. She stressed that wrapping up the last three phases of polls on a single day or at the most in two days will check the spread of the pandemic to some extent. Banerjee declared that henceforth she will not hold any mega poll rally in the city and her public meetings in other parts of the state will be smaller compared to her previous ones.

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien tweeted, "Mamata Banerjee will NOT campaign in Kolkata anymore. Only one 'symbolic' meeting on the last day of campaigning in the city on April 26." O'Brien also posted on the microblogging site that the CM "slashes time for all her election rallies in all districts. Restricted to just 30 minutes." The BJP, which has been holding practically a poll blitzkrieg, said in a statement that it will not hold any big public meetings anymore to campaign in the state. The statement said that all its leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address small public meetings with a maximum of 500 people. BJP said it has decided to stop big public events in West Bengal to break the chain of corona infection.

The CPI-M party had declared four days ago that it is against holding big rallies anymore and emphasised on the door-to-door campaign, street corner meetings and use of social media for canvassing. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has also announced to suspend all his election rallies in West Bengal.